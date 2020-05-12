The Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has appointed Colonel Oladipo Ajibola (retd) as the Director-General of the Operation Burst, a state-backed security apparatus that comprises officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the Governor, Moses Alao, made the appointment public on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Governor Makinde tasked Oladipo to deploy his wealth of experience in the military and security services to leading the Operation Burst in collaborating with other security agencies to achieve the administration’s objective of a secured Oyo State.

Oladipo holds a Diploma in Education from the University of Ibadan as well as Diplomas in Administration and Special Operations from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center, Fort Bragg NC, United States of America.

He took part in different national and international assignments, including being deployed to Angola as Military Observer and Military Assistant to CMO in 1993; leading the five Nation Military Security Assessment to Liberia and serving as the Commanding Officer NIBATT 7, UNAMSIL-Sierra Leone from 2001 to 2002.

He also served as Chief Instructor, Depot Nigerian Army; Chief of Staff-HQ1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna; and Commander/Nigerian Contingent Commander Africa Mission in Sudan.

After leaving the military, he has also served in different capacities as General Manager, EXL Security and Protection Services LTD; Assistant General Manager, Aviation Security, FAAN; and Managing Director, Glosat Security Services LTD.