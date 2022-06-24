Makinde appoints new Deputy Chief of Staff, OYSROMA chair, others

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has appointed a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter, Chief Ademola Ojo and an aspirant for the Oyo Central Senatorial seat, Wale Ajani as Deputy Chief of Staff and Director-General, State Liaison Office, Abuja, respectively.

The governor equally appointed the duo of Ogunlade Busoye Soladoye and Akanmu Kolawole Elijah as Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA) and Special Assistant on Budget and Economic Planning.

The appointments, which were made public through letters signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, are with effect from June 24, 2022.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media), Moses Alao, quoted the governor as congratulating the new appointees and charging them to discharge their duties with diligence, dedication and loyalty to the state.

The new Deputy Chief of Staff, Ademola Ojo, served as caretaker chairman of Ibarapa Central Local Government, Igboora, between 2000 and 2003 and was later elected as the executive chairman of the council for two terms.

Ojo, who rose to the peak of his career and retired as Area Commander at the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in 1999, is renowned for his active leadership in ALGON and the Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen (ASELGON) at the Oyo State, South-West and national levels.

He equally served as State Coordinator of the Goodluck Jonathan/Namadi Sambo Campaign Organization in 2011 as well as the Director-General of the Alao-Akala/Arapaja Campaign Organization (2011).

Ojo, who was until recently a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s House of Representatives candidate in 2019, is revered as a grassroots mobiliser and strong political influencer in Ibarapa zone of the state.

The newly-appointed Chairman of OYSROMA, Ogunlade, holds a Masters Degree in Computer Science from Ajayi Crowther University Oyo, having managed Olubutechna Integrated Resources, Limited as Managing Director since 2015.

His area of interest covers oil and gas, waste management and ICT.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman, OYSROMA, Ogunlade aspired to represent Oyo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

The new DG, Oyo State Liaison Office, Abuja and Lagos, Ajani, is a renowned Student Unionist and Youth Leader, who served as President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (2010 to 2015).

He is a co-convener of the Not Too Young To Run Campaign as well as the convener of the Emerging Political Leaders Summit Group.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos and an LL.B Law degree from the University of Abuja.

His work experience cuts across the fields of software development and youth development, among others.