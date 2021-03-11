Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed Seyi Adeleye and Sadiat Ologburo as Special Adviser on Works/Infrastructure and Special Assistant on Legal Matters respectively.

A statement issued on Thursday by Moses Alao — the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor — said that the appointments were with immediate effect.

The appointments were announced in separate letters dated March 8 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun.

Makinde, according to the statement, charged the new appointees to see their appointments as calls to service and to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.

The newly-appointed Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Adeleye, is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from the University of Lagos and a holder of a Masters in Business Administration from the Edinburgh Business School, Herriot Watt University, Scotland.

The Special Assistant (Legal Matters), Ologburo, holds a Law degree (LLB) from the University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, and was trained at the Nigerian Law School.