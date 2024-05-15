Makinde appoints Advisory Council members, Chairman LG Pension Board

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has appointed Chief Adewale Atanda into the Oyo State Advisory Council.

This is just as a former Chairman of Ibadan South-East Local Government and former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Akeem Ademola Ige, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Staff Pension Board.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, indicated that the governor has also appointed eight other people into various positions.

The other newly-appointed persons are as follows:

Akeem Oladeji – Full-time member, SUBEB

Dr Monsura Mustapha – Full-time member, SUBEB

Agbejimi Oladoja Rebecca – Part-time member, SUBEB

Oyewo Oluwaseun Oyedele – Part-time member, SUBEB

Dimeji Ladapo – Part-time member, Civil Service Commission

Funmi Arulogun – Senior Special Assistant, Diaspora

Also Read:

Adebayo Omolara – Special Assistant, Culture I

Bolanle Seyi – Special Assistant, Culture II

Congratulating the new appointees, Makinde charged them to discharge their duties with dedication and loyalty to the state.

The appointments are with immediate effect.