Makinde appoints Acting CMD for LAUTECH Hospital

Governor Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Professor Olawale Olakulehin as Acting Chief Medical Director, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

According to the statement, the appointment is with immediate effect.

The governor, while congratulating the new appointee, asked him to see his appointment as a further call to service and urged him to discharge his duty with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.