The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Monday inspected two ongoing projects in the state, where he declared that the Alternative Projects Funding Approach instituted by his administration remains the best to hasten infrastructural development.

Governor Makinde, who inspected the ongoing construction of Ajia-Airport-New Ife Expressway and the remodeling of the Lekan Salami Sport Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, stated that the projects were going on steadily.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying the two projects, which are being executed through the APFA funding pattern, were progressing according to expectation, adding that the APFA funding pattern remains the best.

He commended the contractor for doing a good job, adding that he was satisfied with the quality and pace of work at the ongoing construction of Ajia-Airport-New Ife Expressway and the remodeling of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The statement further quoted the governor as saying that the state government, as a result of the alternative project funding approach being used to execute the projects, has not spent any money on the two projects so far.

It would be recalled that the governor kicked off the two projects awarded to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited in August, with Governor Makinde reiterating the resolve of his administration to fix the infrastructure deficit in the state and expand its economy.

While speaking during the inspection of the projects, Makinde said: “We got it right by the Alternative Project Funding Approach.

“The government has not paid a dime.

“We have issued the payment standing order, but we have not put in any money.

“We can see the extent of work that has been done.

“So, I think we got it right with the APFA approach.

“I am satisfied with the pace of work and quality so far.”

The inspection had in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Adebowale Balogun; Director of Highways of the Ministry, Engr. E. A. Akinpade; and other government officials.