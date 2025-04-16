Makinde, Adelabu, Olubadan, others billed for DAILY POST staff’s book launch

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin and senator representing Oyo South district, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli are among the dignitaries billed to attend the launch of a book authored by Musliudeen Atanda Adebayo, Oyo State correspondent for DAILY POST newspaper.

The book titled “Defying Expectations: My Story of Perseverance from Conductor to Journalist” according to a statement made available to journalists by the author, on Tuesday is billed to be launched on Sunday, 20th April at Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat Iyaganku Ibadan.

Other personalities expected at the event which coincides with the 40th birthday of the author are former governor of the state, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Speaker Oyo state House of Assembly/ Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Hon. Edward Ogundoyin, member of House of Representatives representing Ibadan North East/ Ibadan South East, Hon. Abass Adigun and his counterpart from Oluyole Federal Constituency, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, President -General Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) Chief Sulaimon Ajeniyi Ajewole, Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland, Imam Yunus Olushina Teliat (Ayilara II), PhD, Professor Yemisi Lydia Olaleye, Department of Social Work, Dr. Mrs. Adebukola Kadiri, Chief Executive Officer, Eternal Home Cemetery and the Publisher of DAILY POST, Mr James Bamisaye.

Alhaji Mashood Mustapha, National President, Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW), the Book Reviewer, Professor Rahman Akinoso, Department of Food Technology, University of Ibadan, Guest lecturer, Dr Bayo Busari from Lead City University, Ibadan and the Chief Host, Alhaji Ismail Ademola Babalola, Oyo State NUJ Chairman are also expected at the event.

Also expected at the event are; Aare Egbe Omo Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, Executive Secretary of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria MUSWEN Professor Muslih Tayo Yahaya and Dr Festus Adedayo.

The statement added that the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, Controller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Oyo state command, Mr Tayo Dada, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oyo State, Dr Adeniran Tella, Oyo State Coordinator of National Youths Service Corps, Mr Abel Oche Odoba, FRSC State Sector Commander, Mrs Rosemary Alo, Oyo State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Olukemi Afolayan, Provost, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology Ibadan, Dr. Adekoya Olatunde Owosibo, Baameko of Ibadanland, Chief Saheed Oladele, Head of Department of Social Work, University of Ibadan, Dr M. I. Ojedokun and other lecturers in the department, Chairman, All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Alhaji Olaide Abas, NSCDC Commandant in Oyo state, Mr Augustine Padonu, Customs Area Controller, Oyo / Osun Area command, Controller J.O. Adelaja, Controller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Executive Director, Oyo State Agency for Youth Development, Mrs. M. Muraina and Chairman, Oluyole local government area, Engineer Akeem Olatunji and Dr Victrola Iyanda from Lead City University Ibadan are also expected at the event.

Professor James Ayangunna, Department of Social Work, University of Ibadan, Professor Emeka Okafor and Dr Dauda Busari from Department of Sociology, University of Ibadan, family heads, members of professional associations and clubs such as NASoW, NUJ, Legacy Stars of Ibadan, Ibadan Mega Voice and University of Jos Alumni Association, family members and other personalities are also billed to grace the event.

The statement added that the author, who is a trained Social Worker but ventured into journalism in 2009, is a doctoral student in the Department of Social Work at the University of Ibadan.

It added that Adebayo graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and Administration from University of Jos, Plateau State in 2010, obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism at International Institute of Journalism, Abuja in 2012 and bagged Master of Science degree in Sociology (Medical Sociology) at University of Ibadan in 2021.

“Adebayo is the National Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) and Oyo State Correspondent for Daily Post newspaper. He is a member of the University of Jos Alumni Association (UJAA) Oyo state Chapter, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Legacy Stars of Ibadan (LSI) and Ibadan Mega Voice (IMV).

“The author who is married and blessed with wonderful children was born to the family of late Ismail Adebayo Akanbi Alawode of E2/171 Daramola Compound, Ita Baale Ori Okiti, in the Ibadan North East Local Government Area of Oyo State four decades ago”.

The author, while speaking further, maintained that “the book chronicles the major events that shaped my life from birth till the age of 40″‘.

He added that “the book highlights my maternal and paternal lineages, early childhood, nurturing period, schooling, marriage, professional engagements, as well as my journey in academics. The book traces my struggles as an orphan, how I engaged myself in several menial jobs, how I worked as a recharge card seller, sales representative, labourer and bus conductor at CMS Park 4, Marina in Lagos Island between August 2004 and February, 2009 in order to attain university education against all odds.

“This book aims to motivate and inspire the youth, especially those who intend to achieve greatness in life but do not have the necessary wherewithal. It will serve as a reference material for students and researchers who intend to embark on further studies around the subject matter. The book will serve as a documented material for family members to know about their origin. It will serve this generation and generations yet unborn. I have the conviction that anyone who lays his or her hand on this book and read it will find one thing or the other useful.

“I want to use this medium to inform the general public that both the hard and e-copy of “Defying Expectations: My Story of Perseverance from Conductor to Journalist” are ready. Interested persons are expected to contact me through my telephone numbers; +2348138044276 and +2348124571937 or email address; uniquemusliudeen@gmail.com or X; @musliudeen or LinkedIn; https://www.linkedin.com/in/musliudeen-adebayo-37704030.”

