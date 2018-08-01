Makeup: Getting it right, by Elizabeth Odharo

We all know that makeup enhances ones beauty. It can be a form of self-expression and character. What is especially interesting about makeup is that it’s one of the only forms of expressions primarily for women.

We all know that makeup enhances ones beauty. It can be a form of self-expression and character. What is especially interesting about makeup is that it’s one of the only forms of expressions primarily for women.

Even fashion is becoming a more prominent way for men to express themselves, but, for the most part, makeup has remained just for women. It’s this idea that has paved the way for many of the sexist assumptions that get made about a woman wearing makeup — that she’s only doing it for a male’s attention, the only thing she’s interested in is looking hot, without makeup she feels worthless and unattractive.

There are women who alter their appearances with makeup and beauty products for attention and approvals. This is of no condemnation.

Well, the only truth there is, is that, makeup is use to express one’s self. It builds women confidence as to communication and displays of individual lifestyles.

Sometimes we put it on just because it truly looks gorgeous. But there comes a point where you know you’ve put too much on. Where is that point, and how do you know if you’ve reached it?

There are, of course, exceptions to every rule pertaining to different makeup products and how much you apply them on. Honestly, you don’t want to look like you’ve slathered on every item in your makeup box with a trowel.

When you are putting on makeup, you try to follow these tips:

• If you’re opting for foundation, be careful to find a good mid-point between too little or too much. A huge problem with the way women are applying makeup today is how much foundation they are putting on.

• Contrary to what you might believe, and this may horrify you, but you can in fact tell if someone is wearing foundation. You never want to put on so much foundation that you need a paint scraper to get it all off.

• When it comes to eyeliner, make sure it’s not too much – you don’t want to look like a raccoon or a character from Disneyland.

• A hint of eye shadow may be the key to giving a smoky, mysterious eye when teamed with some defining mascara and either lip gloss or lipstick, but don’t overdo it.

• Avoid having bright lips as well as huge black eyes; you don’t want to look like The Joker – if you have smoky eyes, you only put on clear lip gloss. If you have beautiful red lips, only put on mascara. It’s a choice of either lips or eyes, not both together

Like I stated above, the beauty and purpose of makeup is to subtly enhance the best of your features and make your not-so-good features look better, such as pimples.

So, for goodness sake, we do not want to abuse the privilege of makeup and as well as not to forget our God-given beauty (Natural beauty).