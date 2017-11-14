Makarfi working for Wike to impose PDP chairman – Kashamu

The representative of Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu, on Monday accused the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, of working to ensure that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, imposed a candidate from the South South as the National Chairman of the party.

Buruji in a statement also alleged that Makarfi was disorganizing the party in the South West for the sake of his own presidential ambition in 2019.

He accused the party boss of “illegally tinkering” with duly elected state executives in the zone with the intention of substituting them with persons sympathetic to his ambition.

He added that the activities of the chairman was capable of creating an unending crisis in the leading opposition party.

According to him, Makarfi has cleared the way for Wike to impose a candidate from the South South as the party chairman during the forthcoming national convention of the party.

Kashamu stated: “The activities of Sen Makarfi have been everything to the contrary. He had been going about not even as an elected national chairman with full tenure but much more ridiculously like a sole administrator with timeless tenure under the disguise of solving one problem or the other.

“Sen Makarfi has allowed his egocentric presidential ambition to blindfold him. He has disorganised the south-west PDP for selfish manipulations with his cohorts, chief amongst whom is the uncultured and erratic Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose.

“As if the disorganisation of the south-west structures is not enough; Makarfi has clandestinely abdicated the leadership role of ensuring an acceptable micro-zoning, he left the national chairmanship hitherto conceded to the south-west for a free-for-all among the three southern zones.

“This is to complicate issues among the south and make Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike unfairly positioned to impose a National Chairman of his choice. The major South-South contestants, Prince Uche Secondus and High Chief Raymond Dokpesi are eminently qualified for the National Chairmanship of our party, except for the process and implications of a unilateral imposition.

“It is indeed, funny that Makarfi that has evidently shown lack of requisite capacity to be the National Chairman is dreaming of becoming the President of Nigeria. He is a bundle of betrayal even worse than Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.”