Makarfi bags honorary doctorate award

The Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has been nominated for an honorary doctorate award by the Cross River State University of Technology.

The nomination was announced to Makarfi in a letter dated October 23, 2017.

A copy of the nomination letter, signed by Prof. A. Owan Enoh, the Vice Chancellor of the University, said: “After painstaking search ,using objective and rational standard of appraisal, the Management of Cross River State University of Technology has found you most worthy for the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate in its next Convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, November 25,2017.

“Your track record as Governor of Kaduna State, in all facets of development, your acute sense of purpose and effective leadership of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and as a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, find rare comparisons in modern Nigeria.

“As a University sensitive to achievement as a basis for development, we find no better way to express our appreciation for what you have come to represent.”