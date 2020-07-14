The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has approved new postings/deployment and appointments of 37 Generals and five Colonels to different formations and units in his effort to rekindle the spirit of professionalism in Nigerian Army.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said the posting, which was approved by Buratai, was a routine/normal exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.

The major highlights of the postings include the postings and appointments of Major General Lucky Irabor from the Defence Headquarters Department of Training and Operations to Training and Doctrine Command, Minna as Commander.

Major General FO Agugo was redeployed from 6 Division in Port Harcourt to Headquarters NA Signal Corps, Apapa, Lagos as Corps Commander Signals, while Major General M Mohammed was moved from Signal Corps, Apapa, Lagos to the Office of the COAS as Special Adviser NA University, Biu.

Also, Major General AM Dikko was moved from Administrative Staff College of Nigerian Badagry to NA Training Centre Kontagora as Commander, while Major General US Yakubu moves from Corps of Artillery Kontagora to Army Headquarters Abuja as Chief of Administration (Army).

Major General BO Sawyer moves from AHQ Department of Policy and Plans to NA Armour School Bauchi as Commandant, Major General IO Uzamere was redeployed from NA College of Logistics Lagos to AHQ as Chief of Logistics (Army).

Also, Major General JO Irefin has been redeployed from Headquarters 81 Division Lagos to Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt and appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC), while Major General JO Akomolafe moves from Headquarters NA Armour Corps Bauchi to DHQ Abuja as Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation.

Others, according to Musa, are Major General CO Ude from NA Resource Centre, Abuja to DHQ as Chief of Defence Training and Operations, while Major General HR Momoh moves from Defence Space Administration Abuja to AHQ as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans/Director Special Duties, Policy and Plans.

Major General AT Hamman has been moved from DHQ to AHQ Garrison as Commander, Major General OA Akinyemi moves from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria to Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Lagos as Deputy Commandant.

Major General MH Magaji was redeployed from NA Amour School to Headquarters NA Armour Corps as Commander, while Major General MA Masanawa moves from DHQ to NA Ordinance School Lagos as Commandant.

Major General JI Unuigbe has been redeployed from AHQ Department of Logistics to DHQ Chief of Defence Logistics, Major General JGK Myam, the erstwhile Commander AHQ Garrison, Abuja, is now the Commander NA Corps of Artillery.

Also, Major General GA Umelo has been redeployed from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters 81 Division as GOC, while Major General SE Udounwa moves from AHQ Department of Policy and Plans to Army War College, Abuja as Commandant.

Major General MO Enendu from Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre moves to NA College of Logistics as Commandant, while Major General GS Abdullahi moves from DHQ to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria as Director General.

Major General BN Salami has been redeployed from NA School of Supply and Transport to Headquarters NA Corps of Supply and Transport as Commander.

Others affected are Major General FO Omoigui from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri as Deputy Theatre Commander, while Major General IO Ehiorobo moves from NA School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering to Headquarters NA as Commander, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

While Major General KI Mukhtar moves from AHQ Department of Administration to the Depot NA Zaria as Commandant, the erstwhile Commandant Army War College Nigeria, Major General C Ofoche has been redeployed to AHQ Department of Policy and Plans as Director Plans.

Major General AB Ibrahim was moved from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Defence Space Administration as Director Support Services, while Brigadier General IO Adewa was appointed as Acting Managing Director at NA Properties Limited.

Similarly, Brigadier General KA Kazir has been posted from Headquarters NA Engineers to Headquarters 43 Engineers Brigade as Commander, while Brigadier General MU Abdullahi moves from NA Intelligence and Cyber Warfare School to 58 Signal Brigade as Commander.

Brigadier General MB Dala moves from Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna as Director Exams, and Brigadier General BR Sinjen moves from Headquarters NA Corps of Artillery to AHQ Department of Training and Operations as Acting Director of Operations.

Also, Brigadier General SI Igbinomwanhia was redeployed from 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri to AHQ Department of Training and Operations as Acting Director Campaign Plan, while Brigadier General HG Tafida moves from AHQ Department of Logistics to NA School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering as Acting Commandant.

Brigadier General AO Arogbofa moves from 102 Division Equipment Support to AHQ Department of Logistics as Acting Director Equipment Maintenance, Brigadier General EC Lot from Land Forces Simulation Centre to Headquarters 52 Signal Brigade as Commander.

Others appointments according to Army spokesperson are Colonel B Sarki from Defence Intelligence College to 6 Military Intelligence Brigade as Acting Commander, while Colonel KO Ogunsoya moves from DHQ to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations as Chief of Staff.

While the erstwhile spokesperson for Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Colonel Timothy Antigha moves to Defence Headquarters as Acting Executive Director Armed Forces Radio, Colonel Mohammed Dole moves from Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations to Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena as Military Public Information Officer.

Also, Colonel AF Maimagani remains in Headquarters Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic) as Acting Director Chaplain.

According Musa, all the postings and appointments take effect from July 20, 2020.

“While wishing all the officers well in their respective appointments, the Chief of Army Staff enjoins them to take their new responsibilities/appointments seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the Nation and the Service,” he added.