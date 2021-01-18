The ongoing shake-up in the Nigerian Police, which has seen the transfer of Senior Police Officers to different formations and offices, has also hit the State criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command.

The Officer-in-Charge of the SCID, Deputy Commissioner of Police Yetunde Longe, was on Friday redeployed.

Longe is now to oversee the Department of Finance and Administration of the Zone 2 Police Command, made up of Lagos and Ogun States, but with headquarters in Onikan, Lagos State.

Longe, at various times before her deployment as Officer-in-Charge of Lagos SCID in early 2018, had served as 2iC at SCID, Lagos; 2iC at Area F Command in Lagos; Commander-in-Charge, Area F, Lagos; Commandant at Police Training school; as well as Deputy Commissioner of Police and Officer-in-Charge, SCID, Bauchi State.

She kickstarted her official duties at the Lagos SCID with the mandate of rebranding the “old SCID” from what it used to be known for.

She began with the introduction of standard dress code for all officers attached to the department.

She further went ahead to ensure the creation of the Department’s official website and email address: www.scid.lg.gov.ng and [email protected], which were unveiled by former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, all in a bid to bring policing closer to the people.

Her administration as the Officer-in-Charge also facilitated the creation of an advanced 21st century audio-visual statement-taking room, which was donated by the European Union through the support of ROLAC.

It was also commissioned by Muazu.

Longe also facilitated the provision of electronic bio-data capturing machines, attached to the Forensics Section of the Department, and facilitated several capacity-building training for policemen attached to every section of the Department.

Her administration also supervised the conceptualisation, construction and completion of a 300-seater conference hall and office complex, fully furnished and equipped with modern multimedia electronic gadgets, commissioned by the incumbent Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

Under her watch as Officer-in-Charge of Lagos SCID, the Department also prosecuted hundreds of crime suspects and ensured culprits are brought to justice.

Longe has handed over the administration of the SCID to DCP Fayoade Adegoke as the new Officer-in-Charge of the Department on Friday.

She is to resume at the Zone 2 Command on Monday (today).