Major highlights of Apostle Suleiman’s prophesies for 2018: Buhari, Atiku, Jonathan, bombings

The Founder and Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, Auchi, Edo State, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has released his for 2018.
Suleiman, in the 50-point prophesy, said he sees a former Nigerian leader being laid to rest; the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, disgraced both locally and internationally; and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar being betrayed by his own people in the Peoples Democratic Party, especially governors.
The highlights:
1. Economy to get better in Nigeria in 2018
2. Year of serial bombings in Nigeria
3. Imo State Governor to make governorship a family affair
4. Donald Trumps health needs attention
5. A new strategies of killing perceived political enemies in Nigeria will arise
6. Wildfire outbreak in an American state
7. Manhunt for Ekiti state Governor by the Federal Government of Nigeria
8. Government of Nigeria to disobey court orders
9. God says “Let Sambo Dasuki go”
10.President Buhari to be flown abroad on emergency
11. A former Nigerian military President laid to rest
12. Many bloggers to be arrested and jailed
13. Bola Tinubu to have public showdown with President Buhari
14. Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, rest in peace
15. Political blackmail to be on the rise
16. I saw two great northern kings in open conflict
17. Church buildings collapse, tears, tears
18. EFCC boss to have major setback
19. Nollywood, new stars to take over
20. 2018 budget, Senate and presidency lockjam
21. NAFDAC to pray against fire disaster
22. Senate President to be harassed embarrassed. Many publications and threatened arrest.
23. DSS boss to attend to his health
24. Fresh charges against Abubakar Atiku and friends to be embarrassed
25. I saw major bombings in Egypt
26. Attempt on the life of Chief Femi Fani Kayode’s wife
27. South African Jacob Zuma to be humiliated
28. Atiku’s men will betray him
29. U.K bombings, biggest in history
30. Channels TV in court crisis
31. America, Canada, Asia, to experience hurricanes.
32. Ibe Kachikwu to be removed and replaced
33. NTA to pray against losing a top boss
34. Shoprite Lagos to beef up securities, I see a major raid.
35. I see Fulani herdsmen entering Lagos and Rivers State massively
36. Oh America, I see war in 2018
37. Let’s pray against train accident. I saw a train going out of the rail
38. I saw the naira gaining relevance
39. I see a new political party that will divide APC and PDP
40. 2019, power will not move from the North
41. I see serious politics against Osibanjo
42. Nigeria pray against air crash
43. I saw a young Nigerian musician experiencing major media attack sponsored by a fellow musician of same genre
44. Kardashian family, topsy-turvy in 2018
45. I see some Nollywood stars permanently leaving Nigeria for better opportunities
46. 2018, the year of the Army. So much military presence and control
47. Goodluck Jonathan should pray not to be bereaved
48. Nnamdi Kanu to be embarrassed both locally and internationally
49. God will give people good health and there will be cure to incurable diseases
50. I see a group rising in the North and asking for their own nation.