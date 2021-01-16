The Senate of the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano has approved January 18, 2021 as the resumption date for the continuation of its 2019/2020 Academic session.

Abdullahi Abba-Hassan, Head of Information, Publications and Public Relations Unit of the university, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Kano.

Abba-Hassan said: “The Senate made the decision at its 35th special meeting held on Jan. 14, 2021, which was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the University and Chairman of the University’s Senate, Prof. Mukhtar Kurawa.

“The resolution is in line with the directive of the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on the reopening of all tertiary institutions in the state effective from January 18, 2021.

“Recall that the closure of the university was due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as the recently called off strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

“According to the revised academic calendar, continuation of registration for the session and that of the First Semester Lectures will begin on the resumption date.”

Abba-Hassan said the students are to strictly adhere to all safety precautions, protocols and guidelines put in place by the university with a view to containing and preventing the spread of the COVID-19.

“The students and the entire University Community are enjoined to wear facemasks, observe social distancing and wash their hands at the designated points in all the campuses of the university,” the statement added.