Maintenance: TCN announces power outage for Benin substation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Thursday announced that it would perform annual maintenance on a 60MVA, 132/33KV transformer at the Benin transmission substation on Friday, between 10a.m. and 6p.m.

A statement in Benin on Thursday, by Ndidi Mbah, GM, Public Affairs, TCN in Benin, said the scheduled activity would ensure that the transformer and related switchgears remained in optimal working conditions for safe and reliable electricity supply.

Mbah added that during the maintenance, electricity supply would be interrupted for customers served by the GRA feeder under Benin Electricity Distribution Company.

“This routine exercise aimed at servicing the transformer and associated switchgears to ensure continued reliable operation.

“During this period, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company will not be able to supply electricity to customers on the GRA feeder only.

“TCN sincerely regrets any inconvenience and appreciates all affected customers for their patience and cooperation during this essential maintenance period,” he said.

