Maintenance: Lagos closes major bridge for 15 days  

The Lagos State Government says the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area will be closed for 15 days to allow for essential maintenance works.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, revealed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday.

Osiyemi noted that the project would be carried out in two phases.

He said: “For phase one, the duration is from Saturday, October 11, to Saturday, October 18 and the work area is from the foot of Marine Bridge (Lawani Oguntayo Road by UBA, inbound Apapa/Costain).

“Traffic diversion: Motorists from Ijora Olopa heading to Apapa will be diverted to the Ijora Causeway Access Ramp by Omni Retail Company to connect Ijora 7up, will then turn left to Lilypond Access Ramp and continue their journeys.”

Osiyemi said that phase two would be from Sunday, October 19, to Saturday, October 25.

He added: “The work area is between Ijora Badia and Lilypond Access Ramp (inbound Apapa).

“Traffic Diversion: Motorists from Ijora Olopa heading to Apapa and Costain will be diverted 50 meters before the work zone into a contraflow with Costain-bound traffic and will rejoin the carriageway after 500 meters.

“During this period, motorists from Apapa heading to Costain/Lagos Island/Ijora Olopa will have through traffic.

“But on approaching the work zone on Marine Bridge, they will be diverted to form a contraflow with Costain-bound traffic for approximately 500m and will regain full access to the carriageway after the work area to continue their journeys.”

Osiyemi advised motorists to be patient as the closure is part of the traffic management plan for maintenance works on the underlying bearings of some sections of the Marine Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos).