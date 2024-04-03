MAINTAIN SPEED LIMITS ON THE NEWLY RENOVATED 3RD MAINLAND BRIDGE, LASTMA Warns Motorists 

Ahead of the reopening of the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge on April 4th, 2024, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned motorists to maintain speed limits while driving on the long stretch of the bridge linking Mainland and other parts of the State.

The General Manager of the Agency, Mr. Olalekan Bakare Oki gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing Officers of the Agency whose purview falls within the 3rd Mainland Bridge operational areas.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq.

According to the statement, Bakare Oki observed that “the comprehensively repaired bridge is scintillating and fascinating to drive on without any impediments as this may be too tempting and risky not to observe speed limit thereby resulting in untoward consequences for motorists.”

He stated further that, “The government has installed state-of-the-art facilities that will aid motorists in navigating the entire bridge to their various destinations within a reasonable travel time”

The General Manager urges motorists to obey every traffic signs and other installed traffic related electronic devices where necessary and keep to the approved speed limit.

“Motorists must be conscious of time and plan their journey ahead to avoid unnecessary over speeding while using the bridge and any other link roads across the State,” he added.

Furthermore, Oki assured the motoring public that the Agency would deploy more men, patrol and recovery vehicles to ensure safety of motorists and timely rescue intervention on the bridge.

He however cautioned owners/drivers of vehicles to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before plying the bridge as the Agency would frown at any avoidable obstacles capable of hindering vehicular movements on the flyover.