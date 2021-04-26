It was the gallantry of a Nigerian Army Commander and a battalion of troops he was leading that prevented Boko Haram Terrorists from killing many innocent residents of Mainok, Borno state on Sunday, intelligence sources told PRNigeria.

The courageous Commander and some of his loyal lieutenants were eventually killed after exchanges of gunfire with terrorists for hours.

The terrorists in military uniforms had disguised as friendly forces to sneak into military zones in the town.

PRNigeria in a story on Sunday, said Nigerian military troops recorded casualties after an attack by ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists in Mainok, a town in Borno State.

It, however, could not confirm when the casualties were recorded after it had earlier reported that the troops and Nigerian Air Force attack jets on Sunday foiled an attack by the terrorists.

Riding in dozen gun trucks, the Boko Haram fighters attempted to dislodge a military base, after invading the community in Borno State.

“They had attempted to overtake and dislodge a military base through Dogon Karfe in Mainok, but met stiff resistance from the dogged ground troops before the arrival of NAF Jets,” a military source had said.

But PRNigeria learnt that the Army Commander had urged his battalion of troops not to flee the insurgents, but confront them.

The source added: “The Commander had urged the troops not to run away but to confront the advancing terrorists.

“While some soldiers fled, others remained with their Commander, exchanging gunfire with the terrorists who rode in dozen gun trucks with sophisticated weapons.

“The enemies came from different directions on gun trucks and surprisingly some of them came from within the town to attack the military formation.

“Troops killed some of the terrorists before the gallant commander and some of the soldiers who refused to flee were overwhelmed, and butchered.”

He added that troops lamented their frustrations by the activities of some residents acting as moles and informants to terrorists.

He added: “They not only tip the Boko Haram terrorists, but guide them to navigate the town and different locations in the area in confronting troops and destroying security facilities and carting away weapons.

“It is so painful that some of the troops that were eventually overwhelmed and butchered by the godless terrorists were observing the Islamic Ramadan Fasting.”

PRNigeria gathered that military jets and helicopters later tackled the terrorists before reinforcements of troops from other locations in curtailing the carnage in Mainok.

