Following the arrest of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force said it has started perfecting the extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

This was revealed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement on Tuesday.

Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested on November 30, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

He is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes.

Mba said: “The Force assures the citizens, that there shall be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed.”