Maina: Senators lampoon AGF, begin investigation

Senators on Tuesday took the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to the cleaners over his involvement in the reinstatement of wanted ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

This was the federal lawmakers resolved to investigate the circumstances that led to the reinstatement of Maina into the Federal Civil Service despite having been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Senate however failed to issue a time frame for the Joint Committees to investigate the matter.

The Committees are Judiciary, Public Service and Establishment, Interior and Anti-corruption.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to point of order raised by Senator Isa Misau, who accused the Minister of Justice of involvement in the “miraculous” appearance of Maina in the public service.

Misau said the involvement of the Attorney General of Federation in the matter is an embarassment to the government.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari is the only one fighting corruption, while his aides are sheltering corruption.

According to him: “I think that only Mr. President is fighting corruption, while his aides are sheltering it.”

Also contributing, Senator Olusola Adetoye wondered how somebody on the wanted list by the anti-graft agency could be smuggled back into the country.

Senator Atai Idoko in his comment said this is not the first time that Malami would be involved in a matter like this.

He stated that Malami has the history of undermining President Buhari.

Senator Bassey Akpan also accused Malami of flouting the Rule of Law, adding that the same AGF had done similar things in his own issues.

Senator Dino Melaye lampooned Malami, saying the AGF has abused his office as the number one law officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.