Maina goes into hiding as EFCC seals his $2m property

The former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, has gone into hiding.

Maina, who was ordered sacked on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari, was nowhere to be found on Monday as the news concerning his recall and reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service took the country by storm.

As Chairman of the pension reform commission, Maina was accused of N2 billion fraud and declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

At some point, Maina was said to be in the United Arab Emirates.

On Monday while his reinstatement issue raged around the country, Maina did not show up in his new office in the Ministry of Interior at the Old Secretariat in Area 1, Abuja.

No one in the office could also answer queries about his whereabouts.

Based on the new development, the EFCC moved on Monday to mark one of his properties in Abuja.

The house, located in Jabi is said to be worth about $2 million.

The spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development.