Maina: Buhari summons Abba Kyari, Head of Service over clash at FEC meeting + video

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday summoned his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, over their clash at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, The PUNCH is reporting.

In a video that has gone viral, Kyari and Oyo-Ita were seen in fierce argument, with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, sitting down and listening to them.

At some point during the conversation, which took place before the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, Oyo-Ita threw her hands up and went to her seat looking very angry.

The argument was believed to have been over the memo Oyo-Ita sent to Kyari, as directed by President Buhari, over the recall and reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service of the former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The video, attached to this story, was courtesy of Nigeria’s news television station, Channels TV.

Buhari, according to The PUNCH, summoned the two principal actors after the FEC meeting.

In the memo, Oyo-Ita absolved herself from blame over the recall of Maina.

She even said she alerted Buhari to the development after a FEC meeting.