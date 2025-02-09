Maikaya Foundation supports 525 Students in Nasarawa

Maikaya Development’s Education Support Fund has disbursed N20,000 each to 525 students from Nasarawa State pursuing tertiary education in institutions across Nigeria.

The foundation offers scholarships and other forms of support annually to students and equally supports youth and women.

It equally provides water and other essential needs across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

This initiative is consistent with the foundation’s ongoing pledge to support quality education and accommodate individuals who lack access to educational resources.

The Foundation has played a crucial role in advancing healthcare by incorporating 750 vulnerable individuals into Nasarawa State’s health insurance scheme.

The Chief Executive Officer of Maikaya Development Foundation, Dr. Musa Muhammed Maikaya, disclosed in a telephone conversation on Friday that the educational support was in fulfillment of the pledge made by the foundation during the inauguration of a motorised borehole in Toto Local Government Area.

Maikaya, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former governorship aspirant, emphasised that the foundation will persevere until it achieves its core goals, namely: providing for the people, generating more opportunities, and augmenting the efforts of government at all levels.

He urged students, particularly the beneficiaries of his Foundation Educational Support, to capitalise on this opportunity by dedicating themselves to their studies, thereby enhancing their position in the society.

Numerous students who have benefited from the Maikaya Development Foundation support have flooded social media with expressions of gratitude to the CEO of Maikaya Foundation for his consistent and unwavering commitment to their educational pursuits.

The students offered prayers for Maikaya’s continued guidance, protection, and prosperity, while also urging successful Nigerians to follow the example set by the Toto LG-born grassroots politician and entrepreneur.

Maikaya Development Foundation is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to improving the social, economic, and health welfare of individuals and communities.

It was founded by Alhaji Musa Muhammed Maikaya, who is also the Ciroman Toto.

