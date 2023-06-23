Maikaba walks away after contract expiration with Rangers

Coach Abdul Maikaba of Rangers International has left the club after the expiration of his contract.

Coach Maikaba failed to re-negotiate for the extension of his contract, pointing to family pressure as his reason.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rangers International lost the Federation Cup final 0-1 to Bendel Insurance of Edo State at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement made available to the newsmen in Enugu on Friday by the club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie.

According to Okolie, the coach said he would not re-negotiate his two years contract that just ended after the Federation Cup final in Asaba.

Okolie reported the coach saying that family pressure was the major reason for his not willing to renegotiate the contracts.

The gaffer thanked government, management, players, coaches and other staff of the club for a wonderful working relationship he experienced while the contract lasted.

He was quoted as having said: “Rangers remains the only club that he was ending his contract with all his entitlements fully paid.

“It has been a fruitful two years of working in Enugu that saw us compete for honours in various competitions and got to the final of this year’s Federation Cup which we lost narrowly.

“I thank the government of Enugu State for the opportunity to serve and also thank management, players, coaches and other staff for their cooperation while my contract lasted.

“However, I wish to tell you all that I won’t be re-negotiating my contract as pressures from the family front needs my attention and I need to give it some attention.

“Rangers will continue to have a special place in my heart going forward.

“In all the clubs I have handled, none of them gave me the platform and treatment to perform maximally.

“The players we have are one of the best I have worked with even though, we peaked lately.

“I also thank the fans and supporters for being there for us through thick and thin.

“I appeal that efforts should be expedited to return the team to Enugu to prosecute their matches in the coming seasons.”