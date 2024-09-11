Maiduguri residents return home as floodwaters recede

In a recent development, residents of Maiduguri town displaced by water from the Alau Dam have reportedly started to return to their homes as flood water recedes gradually.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many of the flood victims who slept outside said that though the water had subsided, they wanted to assess their losses.

“We are just rushing to see what is left of our homes and to salvage any remnants of our property we can still use,” Ali Bana of Gwange ward said.

Musa Abdullahi of Gomari ward said he was able to get to his house.

”My house is still flooded.

“From the looks of things, we have more days to spend outside before we can move back in,” Abdullahi said.

Meanwhile, a situation report on the flood by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said more than 239,000 people were affected by the flood.

“The floods have forced some of the affected people to move spontaneously to the Muna IDP camp, which was already hosting over 50,000 IDPs.

Also Read:

“Government authorities have evacuated residents in high-risk riverine areas to several locations,” the report noted.

NAN reports that the flood incident has affected communication, power, and water supply in most parts of town. (NAN)

Post Views: 1