Leading online church, The Cyber Embassy Of Christ, is set to debut a global concert.

Tagged: “Worship Without Walls,” it will feature over 50 gospel artistes.

A 12-hour worship session, it will hold from 9am on May 31 via: http://www. WorshipWithoutWalls.online.

The concert will see worship leaders from over 40 countries taking part in the praise and worship showdown.

Headlining artistes for the worship programme include Mike Abdul, Monique, Mike Aremu, Essence, KSB and Righteousman.

Others are Tosin Bee, Folake Umosen, Evang Chucks Praise Channel, A’Dam, Nene Olayide, Bola Udom, Jerry K, Adam, Minister Ighosa,TY Classical, Minister Anny, lIbitayo Jeje, Noble G and Ayo Vincent, Joseph Emmanuel, Sameodagospel, Fred Maha, TY Phoebe, Frank Jonah, Debby Ugochinyere, Igwe Sax, Yomi Ikuesan, Latoya Okunbor.

During the show, artistes will worship God on an international stage in their unique style.

Sermonettes and interviews of top gospel artistes and pastors from across the world will also be available, while up and coming acts can be assured of global exposure to more than 100 million people on different social media globally.

There will also be promotion of the musical performance for one month to a global audience of over 10 million people over 30 days through paid adverts before, during and after the concert.

The top 10 performing artistes in the concert will win cash prizes based on the decision reached via voting from worshippers all over the world through voting after the event.

Gospo Digital, the exclusively online distribution company of the organisers, will help in promoting the album of performing artistes on 100s of digital sites for online streaming, downloading and ongoing royalties without an upfront payment for the service.

“Worship Without Walls” is an initiative of The Cyber Embassy Of Christ: http://www.thecyberembassy. org/, a full-fledged 100 per cent online church flowing in all five purposes of the church exclusively online.

Founded by Dr. Ope Banwo, The Cyber Embassy Of Christ is the most successful internet church with over 35,000 members of which over 800 have actually attended a one-week full members’ class and joined the private church Cybertorium group on Facebook.

Some of the church services are streamed by over 600,000 people each week with some little adverts.