Prominent clerics and choir groups from nine different churches would converge on Monday for the maiden Aare Ona Kakanfo Christmas Carol in Lagos.

A statement by the Office of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, said that the Carol, which would hold at All Seasons Plaza, Agidingbi, Ikeja, would henceforth be an annual event.

Director of the Programme, Dr Adebiyi Philips, said the Christmas carol is to spread joy and celebrate the season with people from across the world.

“We are in the festive season, and in the spirit of Christmas, we are organising the maiden edition of the Aare Ona Kakanfo Christmas Carol.

“We believe it is one of our Christian social responsibilities to find a way of reaching out to the people, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

“Activities for the celebration include rendition of the ‘Nine Lessons of Christmas’ to be performed by nine prominent clerics from different churches,” he said.

According to him, various other churches have been invited to participate in the annual fiesta.

He said: “It is our own way of appreciating God; the office of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland is an institution with vision that has always been translated to reality.

“We have made significant efforts to make sure that the event makes a big impact in the Christian world.

“The Carol is to tell the world that we are liberal on the issue of religion. We are also using the event to propagate the Christian beliefs.

“We also uphold the spirit of the season by telling the world that the birth of Christ is not an ordinary story, or theological tale, but an interesting episode of what makes Christianity what it is today.”

He said that the theme for this year edition is, “The King is born” Matthew chapter 2 verse 2″ and thanked the convener, Iba Gani Adams, for the lofty initiative.