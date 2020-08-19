The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, over the passing of veteran journalist and Chairman of Peoples Daily Newspaper, Alhaji Wada Maida.

An ally and associate of President Buhari, Maida was Chief Press Secretary to military Head of State Muhammadu Buhari in the early 1980’s.

Asiwaju Tinubu described Maida, 70, as a statesman, patriot, journalism icon and accomplished media manager.

In his condolence message on the death of the media entrepreneur, the former Lagos State Governor said: “I was deeply hurt to learn of the passing on Monday of veteran journalist and Chairman Peoples Daily, Alhaji Wada Maida, 70.

“His death is a loss to Nigeria and to those who believe in the unity of the country. A statesman and patriot, Alhaji Maida was a journalism icon and accomplished media manager. He was an outstanding figure worthy of emulation by those who aspired to be journalists or otherwise work within the media space.

“Anyone who encountered Alhaji Maida admired and respected him. He was a man of superb intellect and high integrity walked with him. His patriotism, commitment and competence were clearly on display when he worked in the early 1980s as Chief Press Secretary to Head of State Muhammadu Buhari.

“This loss of such a close friend, partner and associate must be a difficult moment for the president and I commiserate with President Buhari over Alhaji Maida’s passing.

I mourn with Alhaji Maida’s family and pray that Munificent Allah grant them strength and comfort them that they overcome the loss of their father and patriarch but also that they may live according to his dignified example.

“I also commiserate with Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari and the people of the state for the loss of their eminent son. My condolences must also go to the media confraternity. I condole with the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Guild of Editors and Nigeria Union of Journalists all of which he was a prized member, and the staff and management of Peoples Daily of which he was Chairman till he died.

“What all of us must do to immortalize Maida’s name is to ensure that we are guided by those fine attributes of his which include diligence, commitment, integrity and patriotism in our conduct and daily lives.

“May Almighty Allah forgive Alhaji Maida of his shortcomings, reward his good deeds and grant him Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.”