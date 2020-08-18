The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria has described the death of Malam Abdullahi Wada Maida, the Chairman of the News Agency of Nigeria Governing Board, as a painful exit of an humane and detribalised media giant.

In a condolence message to the NAN family, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, MMPN National President, said the death of Maida on Monday night would create a wide gap in the media industry.

He recalled that Maida has spent almost 50 years of his life in the growth and contribution to the Media Industry.

Balogun said: “This is one man who passed through all stages of journalism practice as Reporter, Correspondent, Editor, Editor-In-Chief, Managing Director, Publisher, Press Secretary and head of many media institutions.

“I recollect how he gave MMPN the Board Room in NAN during the inaugural meeting of the association in 2002 and gave us necessary support to grow.

“Also, as one of the longest serving Editor-in-Chiefs and Managing Directors in NAN, spanning through 18 years, Malam Wada displayed his true Nigerianess as his recruitment policy was in tune with the federal character.

“All these must have accounted for the tumultuous crowd that witnessed his Janazah prayers in Abuja on Tuesday despite the short notice and inspite of COVID-19 restrictions as people came from all walks of life to pay their last respect irrespective of religion and tribe.

“We pray Allah to forgive his shortcomings, console his family and friends as well all media associates and reward him with al-janah Firdaus. Aameen.”