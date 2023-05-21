Maid stabbed by heavily pregnant madam hospitalised + Video

The maid, who was attacked by her madam, Eucheria Ndigwe, with a knife in Ojo area of Lagos State, has been hospitalised, a Police source said.

Spokesman, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, had earlier confirmed the arrest of the madam.

The source said on the hospitalisation of the maid: “The case is already in Gender Unit.

“The survivor is on admission to a Police Hospital and will be transferred to the Ministry of Youths and Social Development (MYSD) after treatment for shelter.

“Meanwhile, the perpetrator is in our custody.

“The investigation is ongoing.

“She will be charged to court as soon as possible.”

Ndigwe became a person of interest after a viral video was seen of a girl, Chinaza, displaying a bleeding stomach.

The girl alleged that her “aunt” attacked her stomach with a knife because she did not “wash a bag”.

The person who recorded the video said that the attack on the maid has been going on for a long time and because he was their neighbour, he used to hear the screams of the girl.

He explained that following this latest attack, he had tried to speak with Ndigwe’s husband about the abuse of the maid, but the husband had threatened to deal with him.

This forced him to make the video, hoping that the child will be rescued.

Hundeyin said: “The suspect, Eucheria Ndigwe, aged 30, was arrested yesterday.

“Since she is heavily pregnant, she has been moved to our recently upgraded Gender Unit, where in conjunction with @Lagosdsva, she will get adequate medical attention while the investigation progresses.”