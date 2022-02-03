Maid docked for allegedly stealing jewellery worth N1.5m

A 27-year-old maid, Nana Garba, was on Thursday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing jewellery worth N1.5mullion from her employer.

The police charged the defendant, who resides in Kaduna with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that Zainab Abubakar , who lives in Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on Jan.15.

Leo also said that the defendant stole a laptop worth N250,000 and N750,000 cash.

The offence, he said, are punishable under sections 57 and 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation, show evidence of tax payment and ordered that their addresses must be verified.

The matter was adjourned the matter until Feb. 28 for mention.