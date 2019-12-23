Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez’s wife Rita and boxer Anthony Joshua were seen “flirting” in a celeb hotspot, according to reports.

It comes after Joshua’s heavyweight rival Deontay Wilder was also said to have flirted with the Manchester City winger’s wife last month.

Model and singer Rita, 26, was reportedly seen with her hand on Joshua’s knee at London club Tape on Friday, according to The Sun.

The publication claimed she and Algeria captain Riyad have agreed a trial split and are living 200 miles apart from each other.

A source told the publication: “Rita bumped into AJ on her way out and he invited her to join him at his table in VIP.

“Rita, who was with a female pal, clearly thought AJ was incredibly hot. They then spent much of the evening laughing and flirting.”

World heavyweight champion Joshua reportedly didn’t realise she was the wife of City star Mahrez, and backed off after being told who she was.

“He didn’t have a clue who she was. He simply thought she was a pretty girl and enjoyed their chat.

“But when the club owner pointed out she was Riyad’s wife, AJ got a bit awkward, and totally backed away.

“He explained he didn’t want to step on any toes or cause a scene, and that he’d be stupid to be seen doing anything in public. They left with friends at 3am, but got into separate cars.”

Joshua is single after his split from dancer Nicole Osbourne in 2016.

City star Riyad, 28, scored in his side’s 3-1 win at home to Leicester on Saturday.

Last month he was said to be “devastated” after WBC champion Wilder was accused of “flirting” with Rita at Manchester hotspot Club Liv.

A source reported that there appeared to be “a real connection” between the pair.

Mahrez is a Muslim non-drinker who snubs the clubbing lifestyle popular with many of his Premier League colleagues.

He married Rita – who is the mother of his two children – in a private ceremony in August 2015.

A spokesman for Joshua said “He is disappointed his name is used to generate publicity in this manner”.

Representatives of Riyad Mahrez and Rita Mahrez have been contacted for comment.