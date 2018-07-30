Mahrez spotted on crutches

The Algeria international also required a protective boot on his ankle after suffering potential ligament damage in the 3-2 win against Bayern Munich in the early hours of Sunday.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is an injury doubt for the start of the new season after being spotted arriving back from the club’s pre-season tour of the United States on crutches.

The Algeria international also required a protective boot on his ankle after suffering potential ligament damage in the 3-2 win against Bayern Munich in the early hours of Sunday.

Mahrez, a £60 million signing from Leicester City earlier this month, limped off the field in Miami after tangling with Chris Richards in the opening half an hour of the International Champions Cup clash.

City boss Pep Guardiola admitted to being “concerned” about the extent of the injury, and the 27-year-old now looks likely to miss next weekend’s Community Shield showdown with Chelsea at the very least.

Bernardo Silva scored twice, either side of a Lukas Nmecha goal, to earn City a comeback win on their final US outing.