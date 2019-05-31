Algeria has named Manchester City attacking midfielder, Riyad Mahrez, in its 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, but left out Montpellier forward, Andy Delort.

French junior international, Delort, had hoped to debut for the side after announcing a switch of allegiance earlier this month, but has been left out by Coach Djamel Belmadi.

Napoli midfielder, Adam Ounas, did make the squad, along with prolific forward, Baghdad Bounedjah, who netted 39 goals in 21 starts for Qatari club, Al Sadd, this past season.

The team will gather on Monday and play two friendlies in Doha ahead of the finals, against Burundi on June 11 and Mali five days later.

Algeria have been drawn in Group C at the June 21-July 19 tournament along with Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania. The North African side has been champions once before in 1990.

The squad is goalkeepers: Rais M’Bolhi (El Etifaq), Azzedine Doukha (Al Raed), Alexandre Oukidja (Metz).

Defenders: Aissa Mandi (Real Betis), Mehdi Zeffane (Rennes), Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes), Rafik Halliche (Moreirense), Mehdi Tahrat (Lens), Djamel Benlamri (Al Shabab), Youcef Atal (Nice), Mohamed Fares (SPAL).

Midfielders: Haris Belkebla (Brest), Ismail Bennacer (Empoli), Mehdi Abeid (Dijon), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasary), Adlene Guedioura (Nottingham Forest), Hicham Boudaoui (Paradou).

Forwards: Adam Ounas (Napoli), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Islam Slimani (Fenerbahce), Yacine Brahimi (Porto), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd), Youcef Belaili (Esperance).