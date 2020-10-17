Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire could miss Saturday’s English Premier League clash at Newcastle United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.

Solskjaer however said the defender, who is out with a knock, is keen to play and overcome his poor recent displays for club and country.

Maguire endured a torrid time in Manchester United’s 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

He sustained an injury before being sent off in England’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League defeat by Denmark on Wednesday.

But Solskjaer backed the 27-year-old, who also featured in England’s 2-1 win over Belgium, to give his critics a fitting response if he is fit enough to play this weekend.

“When Harry is part of the England team that beats number one-ranked Belgium, it’s a normal day. Then you get the headlines when you get a sending-off. That’s football. You have to deal with it,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“Harry has got great resilience. He knows he will bounce back. He wants to play and work his way out of the last couple of games he’s been criticised for.

“But he picked up a knock just before he came off the other night. So, we’ll have a look at him today (Friday).”

Manchester United’s defeat by Spurs left them in 16th place with three points from as many matches and Solskjaer said his players were ready to turn their fortunes around.

“We know we’ve started the season badly and that game ended really badly… We know we have to perform better. But we’ve now had two weeks to think about it, work on it,” Solskjaer said.

Solskjaer brushed off comments made by midfielder Paul Pogba who is out of contract next June and said on France duty that he would love to play for Real Madrid one day.

“Paul’s our player, he’s going to be here for another two years and sure he’s focused on doing his best for us and we want to see the best for Paul,” Solskjaer added.

“In the next couple of years, I’m sure we’ll get the best out of him.”

