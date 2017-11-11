Magu lied over compensation of Ikoyi apartment whistleblower, amount recovered – Lawyers

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has been accused of lying.

Magu was said to have lied on the amount recovered from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos State and the payment of compensation to the whistleblower.

Two lawyers laid the allegations against Magu on Friday.

While human rights lawyer, Chidi Odinkalu, said Magu lied that the whistleblower had been compensated and was now a millionaire, the whistleblowers lawyer said it was N17 billion that was retrieved from the apartment and not N13 billion.

Writing on his Twitter handle on Friday, Odinkalu, also a lawyer, said rather than compensate the whistleblower, he had been detained by three different agencies.

He tweeted: “The claim by @officialEFCC chair, Magu that Ikoyi Billions #Whistleblower ‘is now a millionaire’ is verifiably false.

“It’s also false that @officialEFCC has bn working with Ikoyi Whistleblower. Instead, he’s suffered serial detention in 3 difft institutions.

“I know the Ikoyi Billions Whistleblower & can confirm that he’s been despicably treated; his life cld be n danger.”

For Galadima Yakubu, the amount recovered from the house is N17 billion and not N13 billion.

Yakubu, who told newsmen that he had also written a Letter of Complaint to President Muhammadu Buhari, said: “The claim by the anti-graft Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, in Vienna, Austria, two days ago that the whistle-blower is now a millionaire after the commission has redeemed its pledge is an attempt to mislead the whole world.

“The whistle-blower is still in hiding and he has not received a Kobo contrary to reports of the EFCC chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, in Austria.

“My clients want to state in clear terms that the EFCC under-declared the loot found in the Ikoyi apartment and that the total money reported was N17 billion and not N13 billion declared.

“The total sum counted in a transparent manner was N17 billion.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria officials were there with their counting machines.

“The monies counted, recorded and marked as exhibit in the presence of stakeholders was N17 billion and not N13 billion as it is being claimed by the EFCC.

“The whistle-blower is being fed and clothed by me.

“He is in hideout and the EFCC does not know his whereabouts, and has not made any correspondence to him up till this moment.

“We had written letters to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on this issue but no concrete action has been taken to reward the whistle blowers.

“We are using this opportunity to debunk the claim of Magu that the whistleblower is now a millionaire.

“We want to tell the whole world that he is in penury.

“The EFCC neither rewarded nor fed him.

“As at today, we have not received any communication from them since the discovery.”