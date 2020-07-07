The Justice Ayo Salami-led investigative panel on allegations of corruption against the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, continued sitting on Tuesday, The Nation is reporting.

The panel, on Monday, grilled Magu till almost midnight.

Members of the panel were said to have been noticed at the venue of the interrogation by noon on Tuesday, while a convoy of three cars, which appeared to be carrying an important guest, drove into the premises at 12.37pm.

It was not certain whether Magu was the principal official in the convoy.

It however had a Peugeot sedan sandwiched by two Toyota Hilux vans occupied by several security personnel who provided cover for the car.

After a brief screening by operatives of the Department of State Services at the gate, the convoy was waved on to join the panel.

Journalists were again denied access by security personnel at the State House Conference Centre, where the panel has been sitting.

The security operative said: “There is restriction.

“Where exactly are you going?”

However, by the time the Panel resumed sitting on Tuesday, reports had filtered out about the suspension of Magu by President Muhammadu Buhari.

But there was no official confirmation.

However, the argument was that it was not in the practice of government for anyone under probe to remain in office.