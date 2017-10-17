Magu, Ehusani speak on corruption at ALGON workshop 

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, will next month take the anti-graft war to the grassroots as he speaks to principal operators of the 774 local governments of the federation.

The EFCC boss would deliver the keynote address at the maiden national workshop on the theme: “Monumental Effect of Corruption at Grassroots Development and Growth of Nigerian Economy.”

This workshop is organised by the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria in collaboration with the National Union of Local Government Employees.

Information from the Chairman, Board of Trustees of ALGON, Hon. Odunayo Ategbero, indicated that former Secretary General of Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. George Ehusani, will also speak at the occasion slated for November 9 to 10, 2017 at Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, that would have state governors, Commissioners for Local Governments, Auditors General for Local Governments from states, Local Government Chairmen, Heads of Personnel Administration and Treasurers in attendance.

Others expected to participate in the programme, which will also focus on boosting internally generated revenue at the third tier of government, are the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Code of Conduct Bureau and Federal Inland Revenue Service among others.

According to the statement: “The National Workshop basically aims at sensitizing and discussing on how to stem the tide of indiscipline and corruption in the local government system, considering the fact that the growth of Local Government Administration in Nigeria has suffered immeasurable retardation as a result of corruption in our National policy. There is no gain saying the fact that development at the grassroots is key to the growth of the nation, unfortunately it is rather backsliding, hence the level of infrastructure decay prevalent at that level caused by greed and amateurism of the players thereby fueling the rapid failure of local council to provide requisite services to the masses within their enclave.”

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to make some policy statements on local government administration in the country while opening the ceremonies.