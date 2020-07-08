Detectives working with the retired Justice Ayo Salami-led Panel probing the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday searched his personal house and were expected to move to his official residence same day.

While the personal house of Magu is located in a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, Karu, the official residence is in the heart of Abuja, Maitama.

Sources revealed that the Detectives arrived at the personal house of boss of the anti-corruption agency at about 7pm on Tuesday as he underwent another day of grilling by the presidential panel at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

They were still being expected at the official residence by the family as at press time.

According to available information, Magu was brought from the cell of the Force Criminal Investigation Department at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, where he spent the night, to the venue of the sitting of the Panel on Tuesday at about 9am.

The Panel is grilling Magu over allegations of incompetence and sleaze levelled against him by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The Minister had in a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari raised 22 allegations against Magu.

Magu, who was said to have been returned to the cell of the FCID on Tuesday, left the venue of the probe at about 8pm.