Magodo takeover: Landlords tell Adeyiga’s family to resolve their court issue with Lagos

The Magodo Landlords Association has called on the Adeyiga’s family to resolve their court case with the Lagos State government to avoid breakdown of laws and order in the estate at Shangisha area of the state.

The landlords said they had constantly been subjected to different forms of land grabber attacks, adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should intervene to restore normalcy in the estate to avoid bloodshed.

The landlords legal adviser, Morenike George-Taylor who spoke with our correspondent, said she was disappointed with the manners the landgrabbers invaded their estate and how they took laws into their hands.

George Taylor said the writ of possession the Adeyiga’s Family claimed they got is still pending in court.

“ How could a defender and police take law into their hands when a case is still pending in court, all properties have certificate of occupancy, the court only granted the state government to allot a portion for them.

“If government didn’t allot land to them, must they now come and mark other people’s houses for demolition, it is not as easy as they thought, we are going to petition those who participated in the illegal activities.”

The Chairman Magodo Residents Association, Bajo Shonubi said the act of the policemen and the landgrabbers was unfortunate.

He said the policemen and the landgrabbers came into the estate without documents to back up their actions. Even if there are issues, they go to the Lagos State government and resolve their differences.

“We are going to file a petition against the policemen and the landgrabbers and everyone who partook in the act. The issue of tbe land is between the Adeyiga Family and the State government, we locked the gate leading to the estate to prevent breakdown of law and order in the Estate.”

One of the affected landlords and the former Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti State Governor, Mojeed Jamiu said it was absurd and the Adeyiga Family is not addressing the issues well.

Jamiu said the case had been on for over 40 years and when the policemen and the landgrabbers invaded the community, they didn’t show any court order to us when we requested it from them.”

He said: “unfortunately the court order they claimed they got was not supposed to be for us but the Lagos State government whom we bought the lands from. The Adeyiga Family felt they couldn’t hold the Lagos State government and instead they came to us to try their best. We are calling on the State government to come to our aid in order to avoid breakdown of law and order in the Estate.

“Since on Tuesday, we have been on this matter; nobody could go out of the estate, they came with some miscreants and started marking people’s buildings that possession had been taken. About 300 houses had been marked so far and they claimed they are also going to mark about 500 houses. That is why we are all out to protect their anomaly.”

He further said it is not about reaching out to them, but government should intervene.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents and business owners have been thrown into confusion over their inability to access shops and transacts businesses in the estate.

Our correspondent gathered that the Magodo Residents Association closed the estate gates after suspected landgrabbers led by men of the Nigerian police force invaded the estate to claim possession of property in the estate on Tuesday.

Also, the effect of the gate closure led to a backlog of traffic that affected vehicular movements around the Magodo Phase 2 area.

The Chairman, Board of Trustee, Magodo Residents Association, Professor Ayodele Ogunye, said residents in the estate had constantly been subjected to different forms of land grabber attacks, adding that the state government should intervene to restore normalcy in the estate.

He said: “I have been living here since 1992 but we have been having problems with land grabbers until this case became enlarged. It is true that the supreme court had given judgment in favour of the Adeyiga Family; they are to be given 549 plots but that judgment did not say 549 plots in Magodo.

“Hence, the Lagos State Government allocated plots of land to them along Badagry and Ibeju Lekki. So far, about 300 of them have agreed to take those plots and these people continue to harass us. I have been to Alagbon three times this year on this same issues.

“On Tuesday these people besieged us; they said they were bailiffs trying to enforce the Supreme Court judgment. They are not Lagos State Government bailiff, if they were, they will wear their jackets. They went to hire some area boys to come in as bailiffs.

“I spoke with the senior officer that led them and he said he got instruction from the top to follow them. We told them to show us the judgment they are enforcing, and they showed our lawyer a press release. Press release is not a court judgment or court instruction that they should bombard us.

“They were marking houses including houses we have been living together since 1992. We gathered that the government was not informed yesterday, how could they come into a government estate without clearance from the governor, the governor said he is not aware of this siege.”