Magodo Estate: Gov Sanwo-Olu chided over face off with Police

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been chided over his recent face-off with a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) at the Magodo Estates.

Reacting to the faceoff, kayoed Ajulo posted that the context and the background leading to Governor Sanwo-Olu confrontation needed to be further interrogated.

Ajulo hit harder on the Governor, saying he was misguided, as his “extant action at the estates amount to grandstanding, incitement against constituted authority, and an attempt to subvert the cause of Justice”.

“Only in our clime this could happen. The Governor and his government are parties in the matter, in fact they’re Judgment debtors” he posted.

Ajulo challenged further that what was expected of the Governor Sanwo-Olu by his Oath of office was to ensure that the judgment of the court is executed or find a way of appeasing the Judgment Creditors, that’s ensuring justice is done to all parties.

Instead, he posited the Governor was being perceived to be giving contrary order to the Judgment enforcement team lead by the CSP in a way to compromise the interests of the Judgment creditors.

He declared that if not for the Governor’s immunity, he ought to be arrested and charged for contempt of the court.

Ajule however commended the police officer for his professionalism.

Recall that an altercation ensued between the outgoing State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Odumosu and residents when on a visit to a partner in the estates last weekend.