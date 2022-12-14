Magistrate orders woman to sweep court premises for stealing eight pieces of wrapper

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, ordered a 29-year-old woman, Sarah Jacob, to sweep the court premises for three weeks for stealing eight pieces of wrappers and six trousers worth N158, 000.

The convict, who resides at Barnawa Kaduna, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal trespass and theft and pleaded for leniency.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not give the convict an option to pay any fine, warned her to desist from committing crimes.

Emmanuel also ordered the police to release the recovered wrappers to the complainant, Felicia Dauda.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the complainant reported the matter at the Barnawa Police Station on Dec. 9.

He said the convict entered the complainant’s shop in Barnawa Complex and stole eight pieces of wrapper and six trousers worth N158,000.

During police investigation, he said, the convict confessed to committing the crime.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 348 and 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.





