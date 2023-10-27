Magistrate orders trader to clean court for stealing onions

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has ordered a trader, Yusuf Dauda to clean the court premises for 20 hours for stealing a bag of onions.

Dauda is charged alongside Moses Enumah, with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

Magistrate O.A. Daodu, sentenced Daudu after he pleaded guilty of the offence while Enumah maintained that he was not guilty.

Daodu ordered that the convict (Daodu) be cautioned and discharged after he must have completed the 20-hour community service, which would be at the discretion of the officer in charge.

ALSO READ:

FinTech remains key driver for financial inclusion – NCC

Anti-Drug War: NDLEA set to deploy personnel in 774 LGAs

Imo 2023: Lagos-based Pastor, Obi, endorses Uzodimma’s re-elected bid

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Bassey Sunday told the court that the offence was committed on September 30 by 3.00pm, at the Mile 12 Market in Ketu, Lagos.

He said that the convict stole a plastic paint bucket of onions worth N6,000 from the shop of Sani Adamu while Enumah stole a quarter bag of onions worth N13,000 from the shop of Sulaimon Abubakar.

They were both caught by the market security when the complainants raised the alarm.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate admitted Enumah to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until November 10 for trial.