Magistrate orders student to sweep court premises for three weeks for stealing

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates Court, on Thursday ordered a 25-year-old student, Samuel Raymond, to sweep the court premises for three weeks for stealing three plasma television and two laptops.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Raymond after he pleaded guilty to stealing without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Leo Chidi told the court that the convict conspired with one other, now at large. and stole three plasma television sets and two laptops from the residence of one Moses Caleb at Ungwan Maigero, Kaduna on Sept. 15.

Leo said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 217 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.