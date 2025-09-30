Maduagwu: NGE mourns, tasks government on security 

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has expressed sadness, following the death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, fondly known as ‘Sommie’, a talented news anchor, lawyer and reporter with Arise News.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the 29-year-old broadcaster lost her life in an armed robbery incident at her Katampe, Abuja residence on Monday, September 29.

Reacting to the tragic development, the NGE through its President, Eze Anaba and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, in a statement on Tuesday, described the incident as ‘senseless’.

“By Somtochukwu’s untimely death, journalism has lost not just a good professional, who was committed to shedding light on important issues and giving voice to the voiceless but also one who represented the future of journalism in the country.

“The loss of this dedicated journalist from an armed robbery incident is a stark reminder of the dangers Nigerians face daily in their homes and on the streets.

“We cannot help but reflect on the issue of insecurity that plagues our nation.

“The rising cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and other violent crimes, have created an environment of fear and uncertainty for both citizens and professionals like journalists,” the NGE stated.

The guild consequently called on the Federal Government to expedite action, in addressing the root causes of insecurity and take measures to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

According to the NGE, those responsible for Maduagwu’s death must be fished out by security agencies and made to face the full weight of the law.

“At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with Arise News and the broadcast journalism community.

“We pray that the memory of this talented young journalist who died at her prime, inspire excellence in journalism, even in the face of adversity.

“May the memory of this vibrant journalist be a blessing to all who knew her,” it added.