Maduagwu: How we facilitated arrest of robbery gang – NFSS

The Nigerian Forest Security Service (NFSS) has said that its operatives provided critical support to the Nigeria Police Force to apprehend the armed robbery suspects that killed a staff of Arise TV, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, during a robbery attack in Abuja.

The Assistant Commander General of the North Central Zonal Command of the NFSS, Abdulhakeem Ibrahim, revealed this to newsmen on Saturday.

Ibrahim said that his team, in collaboration with the police, apprehended five suspects terrorising Zuba and its environs.

He said the operation followed two consecutive attacks by the gang on a popular hotel in Zuba in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the suspects struck twice before the NFSS operatives, acting on police directives, mounted a checkpoint near the hotel to intercept them.

According to him, when the gang returned, they ran into the checkpoint and fled after a brief chase, abandoning their driver, who was later apprehended and handed over to the police.

The NFSS commander said further investigation led to the arrest of more suspects and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action gun, and a Beretta pistol from their hideout.

He praised the synergy between his team and the police, describing it as vital to sustaining community safety and grassroots intelligence.

He said: “Police cannot do without us, and we cannot do without the police.

“That is how we work.”

Ibrahim appealed to the government to support the security outfit by giving it legal recognition to be able to do more.

He commended the Nigerian Army, police and other agencies for their cooperation in joint security operations across the North Central.

He said: “Our operatives are risking their lives to assist formal security agencies.

“We are asking for support to continue doing our job.”

Ibrahim thanked the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for recognising the crucial role of the NFSS in tackling insecurity in the country.

He also commended the Commander General of NFSS, Dr. Joshua Osatimehin, and Deputy Commander-General (Intelligence), Dr, John Metchie, for their support and leadership.

He pledged the readiness of Nigerian Forest Security Service to continue to support the nation’s security agencies in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the country.