Madrid star, David Alaba, gifts Tinubu jersey

Real Madrid defender David Alaba on Thursday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Paris, France.

Alaba who plays for Austria has a Nigerian root.

The meeting was part of President Tinubu’s engagement with Nigerians in the Diaspora during his visit to France to attend a two-day Global Financing Summit.

He received a signed number 4 Real Madrid jersey from Alaba on the sidelines of the engagement.

Alaba is the captain of the Austrian football team, but he was born to a Nigerian father.

Through several efforts in development, he has expressed interest in reconnecting with his Nigerian roots.

A state-of-the-art biodegradable toilet facility was presented by David Alaba’s charity last year to the Ogere Remo community in Ogun state.

In addition to showing support for the federal government’s effort to eradicate open defecation throughout Nigeria, Alaba also made a gesture in Ogere, the location of his roots.

According to reports, he intends to construct a football training facility in Nigeria.