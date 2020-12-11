GOtv customers are promised a weekend filled with live football action from their favourite leagues: La Liga, Premier League and Serie A.

Matches are scheduled to air from December 12 to 13.

Top picks for La Liga this weekend sees the first Madrid derby of the season as Real welcomes neighbours, Atletico, to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Atletico currently sits above their local rival in the table following a run of three straight wins, while Real Madrid cannot afford another defeat after they were beaten this past weekend by Real Betis.

This is going to be a match to look forward to and will be showing live on SS La Liga (channel 32) at 9pm.

Also on La Liga this Sunday is Barcelona vs Levante which will air live on SS La Liga (channel 32) and SS Football (channel 31) at 9pm.

Barcelona continues to lead at the top of La Liga and will hope to maintain its position by beating Levante.

In Premier League this weekend is the clash between Newcastle and West Brom, as Newcastle United will be welcoming West Bromwich Albion to St James’ Park.

Newcastle is aiming for a third win this season as they are currently 11th place on the league table.

The Baggies on the other hand sit just one point below fourth place due to their blistering start to the season under their new head coach Steve Clarke.

This match will air live on SS Football (channel 31) at 4pm.

On Sunday, Fulham hosts Liverpool at Craven Cottage and the match is scheduled to air live at 5:30pm on SS Football (channel 31). Liverpool is currently looking for three points to keep up their pursuit of sixth place in the Premier League. Fulham are bottom of the form guide having lost their last four games, while Liverpool remains unbeaten in six games.

In Italy, Genoa is set to face Juventus at 6pm of Sunday evening and this will be aired live on SS Select 1 (Channel 33). Juventus have not been impressive this season although they are yet to suffer a loss in the new Serie A campaign.

They will be looking forward to a win when they face Genoa at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Also, on Sunday is the clash between AC Milan and Parma.

Although, Milan had a relatively poor start to the Serie A season, they have been able to improve their form in recent weeks as they have had only one defeat in their last six games.

Parma have been equally unpredictable so far this season, has they had remained unbeaten in their last four matches prior to their defeat to Hellas Verona last week.

This match will air at 8:45pm live on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

