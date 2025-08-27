Madagascar edge Sudan in extra-time to reach first-ever CHAN final

Madagascar reached their first-ever African Nations Championship (CHAN) final after edging Sudan 1-0 in extra-time at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Tuesday.

A 116th-minute strike by substitute Toky Rakotondraibe sealed victory in a tense encounter, sending Madagascar to Saturday’s final in Nairobi, Kenya.

Both sides were aiming for a first CHAN final.

Madagascar, 2022 bronze medallists, faced a Sudanese team featuring in their third semi-final after previous exits in 2011 and 2018.

The first half was evenly contested.

Sudan’s Mohamed Tia Asad and Mazin Al Bahli threatened, but Madagascar’s goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa made key saves to keep the scores level.

Madagascar also had chances through Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa and Fenohasina Razafimaro, but they could not convert.

The half ended goalless, with both sides showing caution and discipline.

After the restart, Sudan dominated.

Walieldin Khdir missed a clear header in the 53rd minute, while Mubark Abdalla’s late effort was blocked by a resolute Malagasy defence.

Madagascar’s best chance in normal time came late, as Bono Rabearivelo fired narrowly wide. Sudan goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja made crucial saves to force extra-time.

The extra 30 minutes saw renewed energy.

Sudan’s Mohamed Ahmed Saeed and Musa Hussien tested Ramandimbisoa, before Madagascar responded with long-range efforts that Abooja kept out.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 116th minute.

Rafanomezantsoa broke forward and slipped a pass to Rakotondraibe, who calmly finished past Abooja to make it 1-0.

The goal sparked wild celebrations from the Madagascar bench and fans.

Sudan pushed for an equaliser, but efforts by Makeen and Hussien fell short in the dying minutes.

The Falcons of Jediane’s wait for a CHAN final continues.

For Madagascar, the win confirms their status as a rising power in African football.

Having secured bronze on their debut in 2022, Madagascar now have a chance to become the first island nation to win a CAF senior tournament.

Coach Romuald Rakotondrabe praised his players’ belief and teamwork, saying the team’s unity was key to their historic achievement in Dar es Salaam.

Rakotondrabe told reporters after the match: “Our strength lies in unity.

“The players believed until the end.

“This victory is for them, and for Madagascar.”

For Sudan, it was another semi-final heartbreak.

Coach Kwesi Appiah said his team gave everything, despite falling short of delivering the joy they hoped to bring home.

Madagascar now head to the Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi for Saturday’s final.

They will face Morocco who defeated defending champions Senegal in the other semi-final.

Sudan will contest the third-place match on Friday in Dar es Salaam against Senegal.

Regardless of results, CHAN PAMOJA 2024 has produced compelling moments and new heroes.

