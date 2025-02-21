Macron to warn Trump not to be weak with Putin on trip to White House

French President Emmanuel Macron will use his upcoming trip to the White House to try and convince US President Donald Trump to align with European allies and not be weak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Macron is expected to meet with President Trump on Monday in the United States to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

During an online question and answer session on Thursday evening, Macron said he planned to tell Trump that showing any weakness to Putin would make it harder to deal with China and Iran.

He said: “I will tell him: deep down you cannot be weak in the face of President (Putin).

“It’s not you, it’s not what you’re made of and it’s not in your interests.”

Following the online session, Macron said he had another phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the fourth in the past week.

The pair had reviewed “all the contacts I have had with European partners and allies willing to work towards a lasting and solid peace for Ukraine and to strengthen Europe’s security,” Macron wrote on X.

Zelensky said the call was “long and substantial” as well as constructive.

“We thoroughly discussed our views on security guarantees – a just and lasting peace is our shared goal, and we are working towards it together. This is how true partners should work,” he wrote on X.

Macron has hosted European leaders over the past week to seek a common line on Ukraine against the backdrop of the US plans for a possible end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

